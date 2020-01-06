SMS Completes Dredger Refit

January 6, 2020

Dredger Refit (Photo: SMS Group)

UK ship repairer SMS Southampton said it has completed a dredger refit in the port of Southampton for Tarmac Marine.

Work on the 1997-built City of Chichester was completed in a dedicated, controlled berth alongside at Williams Shipping’s berths in Southampton. SMS took ownership of the site, to include permits-to-work and site security, as well as the program of repair works.

The program included the feeder hopper refurbishment (completed in SMS’s nearby workshops), the discharge grab replacement, a routine number of general repairs to the dredge and discharge equipment and a significant quantum of pipework repairs, renewals and bespoke fabrication/manufacturing. SMS also completed numerous packages of electrical inspection and systems testing.

City of Chichester
Length Overall: 72 meters
Breadth: 15 meters
Draft: 4 meters          
Flag: U.K.
IMO Number: 9141754
Gross Tonnage: 2,074 GRT


Photo: SMS Group

