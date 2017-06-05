Marine Link
Monday, June 5, 2017

Italy, France Seek Rapid Solution to STX Stake Sale

June 5, 2017

File photo: STX France

File photo: STX France

Italy and France have agreed to seek a rapid solution in discussions over selling a large stake in the STX France shipyard to Fincantieri, Italy's economy ministry said on Monday.
 
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Industry Minister Carlo Calenda discussed the planned sale with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Rome.
 
"Taking into consideration the openness of both countries to foreign direct investment, talks will continue to find a shared solution rapidly," the ministry said in a statement.
 
French President Emanuel Macron said last week he wanted to review the terms of the preliminary agreement, struck by his predecessor, for the Italian group to acquire a two-thirds stake in STX France.


(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Steve Scherer)
 
