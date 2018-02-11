Southern Ocean Bags New Contract

The construction support vessel Southern Ocean, owned by a joint venture between Bourbon Offshore Norway and Oceanteam, has secured a new contract in the APAC region.

"CSV Southern Ocean secures a new contract and will start operations by mid of February 2018 for a firm period of 30 days and options to extend with 60 days. The Construction Support Vessel has been assigned to multiple smaller projects within the APAC region," said a statement.

The contract is the result of the initiated worldwide re-marketing and re-deployment initiative for the CSV Southern Ocean complete with already mobilised survey and multiple ROV spread.

The CSV Southern Ocean is a DP2 Construction Support vessel (dynamic positioning class 2) with large cranes (1 x 250 and 1 x 100 tonnes fully heave compensated), 2400 m2 deck space, 10.000 tonnes DWT, extensive accommodation and excellent seafaring capabilities.

These characteristics enable Southern Ocean to be utilised for field support, construction, installation and IRM. CSV Southern Ocean can carry 7.000 tonnes load on deck, combined with in house carousel, reel and engineering capabilities, the vessel can be utilised for a flex lay project in the oil and gas, power and offshore renewables markets.