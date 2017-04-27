First Spanish-built SOV Launched

The first service operation vessel (SOV) built in Spain has been launched at shipbuilder GONDAN’s facilities in Figueras.

This 81.1-meter-long and 17-meter-beam vessel is the first of two new SOVs that GONDAN will deliver to Norwegian ship owner Østensjø Rederi, with whom GONDAN has signed already 13 shipbuilding contracts in the last decade.

The launch event was attended by representatives from Østensjø Rederi as well as the charterer of the vessel, Dong Energy.

Both vessels are being built according to UT 540 WP design by Rolls Royce Marine. They will be equipped with an UPTIME 23 meter length heave compensated walk-to-work gangway, a 3D compensated crane and a CTV landing system with bunkering facility. In addition to the gangway, the on-board-fitted 11 meter daughter craft will allow the transfer of maintenance technicians to the offshore wind turbines.