Marine Link
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Sperry Launches Digital Navigation, Voyage Planning Service

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 24, 2022

Image courtesy Sperry Marine

Image courtesy Sperry Marine

The new Sperry Marine Digital service, powered by NAVTOR, aims to help reduce fuel costs, support regulatory compliance and reduce administrative workload for crew and shore teams. Sperry Marine partnered with NAVTOR to launch Sperry Marine Navigation Charts and Voyage Planning. Designed to optimize vessel safety and efficiency, the service provides an integrated e-navigation solution that reduces administration associated with chart updates and route planning and improves cyber security.

Navigation Charts and Voyage Planning is a service on the SperrySphere platform, leveraging NAVTOR’s service.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week