Sperry Marine Delivers Terma Surveillance Radar System Delivers to Canadian Coast Guard

Terma A/S, a leader in surveillance radar technology, has partnered with Sperry Marine, a manufacturer and service provider of marine navigation systems, to deliver the SCANTER 4603 and SCANTER 6002 series of naval surveillance radar to Seaspan Shipyards for the upcoming Canadian Coast Guard’s Multi-Purpose Icebreaker and Polar Icebreaker Programs.

This milestone underscores the ongoing partnership between Sperry Marine and Terma A/S and the two companies’ commitment to empowering the Canadian Coast Guard with radar technology designed for precision situational awareness, safety, and reliability.

Terma’s SCANTER series of surveillance radar provides comprehensive surface surveillance and medium to high level air coverage. Its design ensures the detection and tracking of very small targets in extreme northern environments and harsh Arctic weather conditions. The vessels being constructed at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver are set to play a vital role in supporting the Coast Guard’s multiple mission throughout the country, enabling search and rescue, emergency response as well as sovereignty protection.