Sperry Marine to Equip Samskip’s Autonomous-Ready Green Vessels

Sperry Marine has been selected to deliver its Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) for two hydrogen-powered, autonomous-ready container vessels ordered by Samskip Group.

The ships, under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited in India, will be the first in the world to combine zero-emission hydrogen fuel cells with navigation systems prepared for future autonomous operation.

Scheduled for delivery in 2027, the 135-metre-long vessels will sail between Oslo Fjord and Rotterdam as part of a green corridor initiative. Operating in zero-emission mode, they are expected to cut annual CO2 emissions by about 25,000 tonnes.

At the request of the owner, each IBS will feature open architecture to allow integration of emerging autonomous navigation solutions. The package will include Sperry Marine’s new NAVIPILOT 4500N autopilot, which adjusts dynamically to vessel characteristics and conditions to save fuel and reduce bridge workload.

The IBS package will also include Sperry Marine’s Advanced ARPA tracking, designed to ensure reliable target tracking even in cluttered conditions, and the company’s Secure Maritime Gateway for cyber threat protection.

“Samskip’s level of ambition on emissions requires partners like Sperry Marine, with similar objectives for innovation and the willingness to invest in the future. These ships are a milestone for the maritime industry, delivering hydrogen fuel cells and autonomous-ready navigation as a clean and renewable technology,” said Jeroen Hollebrands, Head of Newbuilding and Projects, Samskip Group.

“What sets this IBS apart is its open and flexible architecture, combined with Sperry Marine’s resilient sensor technology and robust cyber protection. This creates a secure and future-proof navigation platform, ready for today’s hydrogen powered operation and tomorrow’s autonomous services,” added Pascal Göllnitz, Product Line Manager for Integrated Bridge Systems at Sperry Marine.

“Sperry Marine is proud to collaborate with Samskip and Cochin Shipyard Limited on this transformative project,” said Guy Millard, Managing Director, Sperry Marine. “This contract demonstrates how our navigation technologies are sought out by the maritime industry’s true innovators in ship safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”