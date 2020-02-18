Sperry Marine Launches NAVIGAT 2500 and 3500

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine has announced the launch of NAVIGAT 2500 and 3500, its next generation high accuracy, maintenance-free Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG) compasses.

Suitable for all types of vessels, the NAVIGAT family of compasses provide heading measurement in all kinds of dynamic conditions with compatibility to Sperry Marine CompassNet, the first networked heading management system.

NAVIGAT 2500 and NAVIGAT 3500 are based on solid-state technology with no moving parts, offering compact size and low weight. Their very high ‘mean time between failures’ of 150,000 hours and no annual maintenance means very low total cost of ownership and has enabled Sperry Marine to offer a five year warranty on new NAVIGAT FOG units.

The units have rapid alignment time once installed and unlike HRG compasses whose performance in harsh environments can become degraded over time, NAVIGAT FOG compasses have no moving parts and are said to provide a higher level of long term accuracy, especially for heading, roll/pitch, rate of turn and heave.

NAVIGAT 2500 and 3500 are fully compatible with CompassNet. With simplified cabling, rapid installation and increased redundancy, CompassNet supports easier integration with existing sensors and third party equipment with reduced installation time and a phased upgrade path.

FOG Compasses have been used in applications for many years to satisfy the need for accuracy of positioning, but despite being some of the highest quality navigation systems available, not all NAVIGAT FOG Compasses are subject to export control. If required, Sperry Marine will take care of export licence formalities on the client’s behalf so compliance paperwork is kept to an absolute minimum.