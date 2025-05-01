Spill Response Intensifies in Louisiana

Responders have recovered approximately 32,718 gallons of oily water mixture after a spill that occurred on April 26 in a marsh environment near the Garden Island Bay Production Facility company's well in Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Pollution response efforts have now been federally assumed from the Responsible Party, Spectrum OpCo, to mitigate the discharge of oil. The Federal on Scene Coordinator accessed the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and contracted Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services Inc. as the primary oil spill removal organization for this case.

The Unified Command has more than 180 responders supporting response efforts. This includes the deployment of six MARCO skimmers, six drum skimmers, and a variety of recovery storage equipment. Boom deployment continues, with 11,700 feet of 18” containment boom already in place and 2,300 feet on standby. Responders have also deployed 544 bales of absorbent boom to protect nearby islands.

The amount of oil discharged is still unknown at this time. The well control contractor is on-scene and continuing source intervention and control operations. Well intervention equipment, including cutting tools, a capping stack, piping, a crane and storage barges are enroute and being staged.





