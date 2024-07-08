Spire Wins Canadian Government Contract for Ship Tracking Data

Spire Global, a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced it has been awarded a CA $1.41 million contract by the Government of Canada for the provision of global automatic identification system (AIS) ship tracking data.

The one-year contract includes options for two additional years, extending the total potential contract value to nearly CA $4.23 million, Spire said.

Under the contract, Spire will share its real-time global ship tracking data, providing visibility in both open oceans and high-traffic zones. The company will also provide historical AIS data as well as its AIS position validation capabilities, which leans on its expertise in radio frequency geolocation to determine the true location of a ship even when its signal is manipulated.

The data will be used by a variety of agencies and departments within the Canadian government, including the Canadian Space Agency, the Department of National Defense, Transport Canada, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Spire offers the highest volume of AIS messages tracked by satellite.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Government of Canada, providing them with our AIS data services to gain unrivaled coverage of the open ocean and shores,” said John Lusk, general manager of maritime, Spire. “This contract reflects the trust that government agencies worldwide place in our technology and our commitment to delivering reliable, near real-time data that meets their stringent requirements.”