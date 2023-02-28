St Johns Bar Pilots Order New Launch from Gladding-Hearn

Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, announced it has received an order from the St. Johns Bar Pilots for a new high-speed launch.

The newbuild, to be based on the Somerset, Mass. shipbuilder's 40-foot Resilient Class pilot boat introduced in 2005, is scheduled to be delivered to the Florida-based pilots in mid-2024—the pilots’ fourth Gladding-Hearn pilot boat since 1962.

Designed by Ray Hunt Design, the all-aluminum launch measures 35 feet overall. It has a 13-foot beam, including the foam collar, and a 3-foot draft. The deep-V hull features a steep 24-degree dead-rise at the transom that increases to a very fine entry forward. A flat chine and multiple spray-rails provide an efficient running surface and deflect spray away from the collar to produce a dryer ride and reduce collar maintenance. The perimeter of the launch will be fitted with large foam-collar fendering system. A heavy-duty pipe guard will be installed behind the engines.

The new vessel is powered by twin Cox CXO300, 300hp diesel outboards, each turning a 16-inch stainless steel propellor. Fuel capacity is 300 gallons. A Zipwake interceptor trim-control system will be installed on the transom. Top speed will reach over 35 knots. A Northern Lights 5 kW generator will produce electricity.

The aluminum pilothouse on a flush deck, with 18-inch walk-around side decks, will be set aft of amidships. The pilothouse features with large side windows and forward-leaning front windows for superior visibility. Boarding platforms will be on the roof. Access to the pilothouse will be through the aft hinged door.

The pilothouse will have five Llebroc Stalker XT seats – four pilot seats and one helm seat – and a control console with steering, electronics, engine controls and monitoring systems. A door on the console will open to the forecastle, which will house a Raritan toilet, and storage area. The boat will be equipped a 28-gallon holding tank. Two 12,000 Btu Dometic marine air conditioners will cool the pilothouse.