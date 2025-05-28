Marine Link
St. Johns Ship Building Wins First USN Shipbuilding Contract

May 28, 2025

St. Johns Ship Building, owned by Americraft Marine, won its first U.S. Navy shipbuilding contract to construct a Dive Support Vessel (DSV).  

The new DSV will serve perational roles for the U.S. Navy, including support for specialized diving and underwater support, operations and training. "Securing our first contract with the U.S. Navy is a tremendous achievement and reflects the dedication, talent, and hard work of our entire team," said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building.


