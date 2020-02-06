St. Louis Delivered to U.S. Navy

The consortium consisting of Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), and Lockheed Martin Corporation has delivered the future littoral combat ship USS St. Louis, LCS 19, to the Navy.



St. Louis is the 10th Freedom-class ship, and the 19th littoral combat ship of 34 planned by the Navy. Independence-class LCS vessels are also underway.



The Fincantieri and Lockheed Martin team is currently in full-rate production and has delivered ten ships to the U.S. Navy to date. There are currently six ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine.



The construction contract for the LCS Program Freedom-variant was awarded to FMM in 2010, within the partnership by Lockheed Martin, global leader in the defense sector.



It is one of the US Navy’s main shipbuilding programs and relates to a new generation of mid-sized multirole vessels, designed for surveillance activities and coastal defense for deep water operations as well as capabilities for addressing asymmetrical threats such as mines, silent diesel submarines and fast surface ships.



"Fincantieri Marinette Marine's shipbuilders are proud to deliver these proven warships, and we are honored to continue working with our partner Lockheed Martin and our customer, the U.S. Navy, to give them the capabilities to keep our nation and her interests safe," said Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO.