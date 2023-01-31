Marine Link
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Stadt Naval inks Deal to Design and Deliver Naval Vessel Powertrain

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 31, 2023

STADT NAVAL and Hallvard Slettevoll. Image courtesy Stadt Naval

STADT NAVAL and Hallvard Slettevoll. Image courtesy Stadt Naval

Stadt Naval, headquartered in Gjerdsvika, Norway, signed a contract to design and supply complete electric propulsion solutions for series of new naval ships for an unnammed NATO country, the biggest  contract in the company's history.

Stadt's technology operates in STEALTH mode with guaranteed no  electrical interference and no acoustic switching noise. This contributes to low underwater radiated noise (URN), and low signature for any vessel.  In addition, the STADT technology has proven to have absolute minimum power loss, resulting in very low energy consumption and related low or no emission dependant of  chosen fuel or power source for a vessel.

For the new navy-vessels, STADT will have the role as system-integrator and will supply main electric elements such as Main Switchboards, AC
Lean-drives  and AC motors for Thrusters and Main Propulsion, and  Power Management System as a complete integrated  solution.

The project will be executed together with STADT`s international partners, such as Schneider Electric, an important component provider to STADT over many years. "This  contract is a confirmation from a new NATO country that our technology meet and fulfil the strictest naval signature requirements,” said Hallvard Slettevoll, CEO, Stadt Naval.

Stadt twin screw propulsion assembly. Image courtesy Stadt Naval

Marine News takes a deep dive into the U.S. offshore wind industry, where stakeholders across the supply chain—on land and at sea—can expect a raft of new challenges and opportunities.
Read the Magazine

Over 8 GW of Floating Wind for California, But Who Will Build It?

What’s In Store for US Offshore Wind?

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week