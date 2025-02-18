STCW Falls Short on Ammonia Training

Lloyd’s Register's Maritime Decarbonisation Hub (The Decarb Hub) and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) have released a third report aimed at helping meet the upskilling needs of an estimated future 800,000 seafarers as the industry transitions to alternative fuels.

While current frameworks outlined in the IMO STCW for seafarer training provide a foundation, they fall short of addressing the unique challenges posed by ammonia, says the organizations which have released the new report under the “Ammonia as Fuel – Competencies and Training” project.

The report emphasizes the need to address design and human factor challenges associated with ammonia. It outlines a roadmap for the industry to prepare seafarers for ammonia-fueled ship operations, detailing minimum regulatory requirements, basic and advanced competencies for seafarers, and role-specific training for onboard and shore-based personnel.

The MMMCZCS conducted an industry acceptance survey which revealed a great degree of willingness to work on ammonia-fueled vessels, with this level of heightened acceptance contingent on comprehensive training programs.

To aid in impending seafarer safety, shipping companies are urged to conduct gap analyses, update corporate policies, and invest in seafarer upskilling initiatives. Additionally, regulators and flag states must work together to incorporate ammonia-related safety measures into global maritime training standards. Training providers are advised to develop transition journeys for seafarers and shore-based staff and update training facilities to include practical training with ammonia.

This latest report, representing Phase 3 of the partnership, follows earlier studies on vessel design and operations and human factors considerations for ammonia-fueled vessels.

Martin Eriksen, Head of Safety Leadership & Operations at MMMCZCS, said: "Current frameworks for seafarer training is a baseline, however insufficient to meet ammonia’s unique safety challenges. The Ammonia as Fuel – Competencies and Training project addresses these gaps. Existing frameworks must incorporate specialized knowledge about the unique characteristics and hazards that accompany this fuel. Understanding their specific chemical and physical properties, handling requirements, safety protocols and emergency response strategies are a few indicative areas for intervention.

“We therefore call for IMO and its members to consider this information and take appropriate action to account for ammonia as fuel in the regulatory training framework, enabling interim guidance on training for alternative fuels to be published with priority.”



