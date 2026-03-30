Steerprop, Aboa Mare Collaborate on Simulator-Based Propulsion Training

Under the agreement, Steerprop will be able to order tailored simulator training from Aboa Mare for its customers. The training programs are designed to support the safe and efficient operation of vessels fitted with Steerprop propulsion equipment across a range of operating conditions and vessel types.

The services consist of simulator-based courses organized together with Aboa Mare, focusing on vessel handling, maneuvering and operational decision-making using propulsion systems supplied by Steerprop. The detailed scope and content of each training program will be defined jointly by the parties on a case-by-case basis, based on the customer’s vessel type, operating profile and operational requirements.

Aboa Mare is a maritime competence center based in Turku, Finland, specializing in advanced training, simulation, research and development for the maritime industry. The center provides realistic, full-mission simulator environments for shiphandling, engine room operations and integrated bridge systems, supporting both seafarers and maritime organizations worldwide.

The cooperation strengthens Steerprop’s offering by combining propulsion technology with practical, experience-based training. For shipowners and operators, the collaboration provides an opportunity to improve operational safety, performance and energy efficiency by ensuring that crews are fully familiar with the behavior and capabilities of their propulsion systems in real-world scenarios.

Simulator-based training is particularly valuable for vessels operating in demanding environments, such as in ice operations, where precise maneuvering, high availability and correct system use are critical.