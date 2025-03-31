Steerprop Propulsion Chosen for Canadian OSV

A new field support vessel being built by Crist S.A. in Gdynia, Poland, to operate on the Grand Banks off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, will feature a full propulsion scope from Steerprop.

Vessel operating conditions on the Grand Banks are extremely challenging due to heavy seas, fog and icebergs. This emphasizes the importance of the ship’s propulsion thrusters in maintaining dynamic positioning and facilitating safe and reliable operations.

Steerprop’s capabilities in providing this level of efficiency were cited as being important considerations in the contract award.

The vessel is on order from DOF Group ASA. It is expected to enter service in the first half of 2027.

The full Steerprop scope includes two azimuth thrusters for main propulsion, two tunnel thrusters and a retractable thruster. Steerprop will also provide condition monitoring services and seal wear monitoring for the shaft seals. Deliveries of the equipment will commence in summer 2025.

The 110-metre-long vessel, based on the MMC Ship Design & Marine Consulting Ltd. 995L SBC hull design, will be owned and operated by DOF Group ASA.

The ship is designed to accommodate 164 personnel.



