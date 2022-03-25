Marine Link
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Stefanou Named MD at Wallem Ship Management

March 25, 2022

Ioannis Stefanou, Managing Director, Wallem Ship Management.

Wallem Group appointed Ioannis Stefanou as Managing Director of Wallem Ship Management, with responsibility for the oversight and strategic planning of the company’s ship management activities worldwide.

Stefanou joined Wallem Ship Management in April 2014 to lead its Technical Management. Over his career he has worked for a number of well-known ship management companies and highly respected privately-owned ship operators. He holds Master’s degrees in both Marine Technology and Technical Management of Ship Operations and is a Chartered Engineer registered with Engineering Council UK.

