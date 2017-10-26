Volumes Up at Ports of Stockholm

All Ports of Stockholm freight segments increased during the first three quarters of the year in comparison to the same period of 2016. More and more goods are being transported by sea, directly to the growing Stockholm region.

Over the first nine months of 2017 freight volumes increased substantially at Ports of Stockholm. This rise can be seen across all segments; ferry freight, containers and bulk cargo.

“Freight volumes have increased considerably at all Ports of Stockholm ports. The trend is obvious. The economy is flourishing and Stockholm is growing,” says Johan Castwall, Ports of Stockholm Managing Director.

Ports of Stockholm is Sweden’s third largest ferry freight port and it is freight cargo on ferries that has increased most in terms of numbers of tonnes. In total just over five million tonnes of freight was transported by ferry during the first nine months of the year.

The number of containers, TEUs, has risen by just over twelve percent compared to the previous year. In total more than 48 000 TEUs have been transported to and from the container terminal at the Frihamnen port.

Bulk volumes are also up 19 percent compared to the same months of 2016.

“It is positive that more and more goods are being transported by sea, directly to the growing Stockholm region. This is better for the environment and also relieves the pressure on Sweden'’s congested roads and railways. The increase in freight volumes emphasises the need for the new freight port, the Stockholm Norvik Port, which we are building just south of Stockholm,” states Stefan Hansson, Chair of the Board at Port of Stockholm.

The Stockholm Norvik Port will be ready to welcome the first vessels in 2020 and will be able to handle larger volumes, both for containers and RoRo services.