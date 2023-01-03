Marine Link
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Stolt Tankers’ Schroeder Named Director at ITOPF

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 3, 2023

(Photo: Stolt Tankers)

Stolt Tankers’ Managing Director, Maren Schroeder has joined the board of ITOPF Limited, a not-for-profit organization specializing in preparedness for and response to accidental marine spills.

“I am pleased to be able to contribute to this very important area in my new role as director at ITOPF,” said Schroeder, who will fulfil her ITOPF duties alongside her role at Stolt Tankers. “Sharing insights from the experience of Stolt Tankers will not only enhance ITOPF’s knowledge of our market segment, but this knowledge will also benefit the wider maritime industry.”

ITOPF works with the maritime industry to promote the prevention of and effective responses to marine spills of oil, chemicals and other substances to reduce impacts on the environment and affected communities.

Based in London and Singapore, the organization advises its members and associates worldwide, most of which are tanker and other shipowners. ITOPF’s key services are spill response, claims analysis and damage assessment, training and education, contingency planning and advice, and information services.

