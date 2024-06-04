Strategic Marine Delivers Two Offshore Wind CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered two offshore wind Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) to UK-based Mainprize Offshore.

The two 27-meter vessels are part of the UK-based CTV owner and operator’s ongoing fleet expansion and will add to its current fleet of 11 vessels.

Scheduled for operations in European waters from July 2024 onwards, both vessels will be carrying out crew transfers in Europe.

The vessels feature Supa-SWATH hull design for enhanced seakeeping with reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

The CTVs are powered by twin Caterpillar C32B engines driving Servogear Controllable Pitch Propellers in front of CJR flow aligned rudders for additional efficiency for speed and push.

The vessels boast improved foredeck capacity with a deck cargo area of 110 sqm and load capacity of 30 tonnes, and are able to accomodate three crew and up to 24 technical personnel.

“The Offshore Ship Design, semi swath vessels are a result of the joint venture between Mainprize Offshore and Walker Marine Design, both having years of experience in the offshore sector. We have invested a huge amount of time and capital to ensure we are delivered with the very best possible product for our clients,” said Bob Mainprize, the owner of Mainprize Offshore.