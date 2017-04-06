CMA CGM Strengthening EURAF 5 Services

CMA CGM has announced the strengthening of its position on Europe > West Africa route by becoming vessel operator on its current service EURAF 5.

Effective April 5th, 2017, CMA CGM operates 2 vessels on EURAF 5 between North Europe and West Africa South Range.

With a weekly frequency, EURAF 5 connects Europe to Angola, the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Cameroon is served on a fortnightly basis.

Reefer cargo from Abidjan relies on a direct service to Europe with very fast transit times. Antwerp is reached in 15 days, Le Havre in 18 days, Lisbon in 21 days.

EURAF 5 port coverage: Antwerp – Le Havre – Lisbon – Algeciras – Tangiers – Pointe Noire – Luanda – Lobito [ fortnightly ] – Namibe [ fortnightly ] – Douala [ fortnightly ] – Abidjan – Algeciras – Antwerp