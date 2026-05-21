Fincantieri, Teijin Partner on Navy Ship Composite Bulkheads

Fincantieri has signed a memorandum of understanding with Teijin Automotive Technologies to jointly develop advanced composite bulkheads for naval vessels, marking another step in the shipbuilder’s push to expand beyond traditional steel construction.

Under the agreement, Teijin Automotive Technologies—the European arm of Japan’s Teijin Group—will lead engineering and industrialization efforts, with Fincantieri providing shipbuilding support and application expertise.

The collaboration is focused on non-structural bulkheads for naval applications, using advanced composite materials designed to reduce vessel weight while maintaining stringent operational and safety standards.

Central to the project is a patented composite material developed by Italian aerospace specialist Aeronautical Service, which has achieved non-combustibility certification, a key requirement for shipboard use. Fincantieri is already working with Aeronautical Service on broader efforts to accelerate adoption of carbon-based composites and advanced manufacturing technologies across both commercial and naval shipbuilding.

For naval platforms, reduced weight can translate directly into improved fuel efficiency, increased payload flexibility, and greater design freedom—particularly as shipbuilders seek new ways to integrate advanced systems without compromising performance.

The partnership reflects a broader strategic shift at Fincantieri toward next-generation materials and higher-value engineering solutions in maritime defense.



