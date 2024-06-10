Stricken Freighter Anchors in Thunder Bay After Flooding Incident

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A 72-year-old Great Lakes freighter has anchored safely in Thunder Bay, Ontario following a flooding incident in Lake Superior.

At around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Canadian-registered Michipicoten reportedly struck an underwater object and began taking on water in U.S. waters about 35 miles south of Isle Royale, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The ship, which is owned and operated by Canadian-based Lower Lakes Towing, was hauling taconite from the U.S. to Canada at the time of the incident.

The flooding caused the 689-foot self-discharging bulk carrier to list to 15 degrees, later reduced to 5 degrees after the vessel's pumps kicked in to displace the water on board, the Coast Guard said.

Another Great Lakes freighter, Edwin H. Gott, came alongside to assist, and vessels dispatched by the U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol and National Park Service also responded.

Although no injuries were reported, the U.S. Coast Guard coordinated with a National Park Service boat from Isle Royale to transfer 11 of the 22 crew members from the Michipicoten.

The stricken bulker was then escorted to anchorage at Thunder Bay, where officials will investigate the cause of the flooding and any other damage to the ship.