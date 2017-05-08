Hempel: New Coatings for Offshore Structures

Hempel has launched two new advanced coatings specifically developed to protect the vulnerable “splash zone” areas of offshore structures.

The “splash zone” is the area of an offshore asset (oil & gas platform or wind turbine, for example) that is just above the waterline and so suffers from the dual impact of atmospheric and immersion-type corrosion; as well as physical damage such as abrasion and impact, especially in areas around boat landings.

Launched in Europe today , Hempadur Multistrength 35480 and 35482 are Hempel’s new coatings that will revolutionise the way the “splash zone” is protected. Unlike conventional coatings, these two products are almost solvent-free and contain a much higher percentage of reactive diluents instead of conventional solvents to create superior cross-linking properties (a chemical reaction that helps harden the coating). This significantly enhances their resistance to corrosion. In addition, the coatings are reinforced with overlapping glass flakes to further enhance their water resistance and strengthen them against physical impact. Their high solids ratio (99 percent) and low VOC (volatile organic compound) content makes them significantly kinder to the environment than conventional coatings.

Thinning a coating often increases the potential for solvent entrapment and can result in poor appearance and sagging. To av oid this common problem, Hempadur Multistrength is available in two variations – 35480 and 35482 – giving customers a choice of splash zone products that offer identical performance but at different film thicknesses.

Simon Daly, Hempel’s Oil & Gas Segment Manager commented: “Prolonging the life of an offshore asset and reducing maintenance costs are key requirements for many of our customers. Longer life also results in not having to put maintenance painting personnel in potentially hazardous situations. There are many products that have been developed to protect the splash zone but we are bringing a different technology approach to the market that delivers enhanced protection with minimal environmental impact. Our products are easy to apply and hardness develops quickly during the curing process which allows for quicker handling – this makes them ideally suited to pre-fabricated items.”

Hempadur Multistrength 35480/2 have both been pre-qualified to NORSOK M-501 System 7A and 7B; including extensive testing to ISO 20340: 2009 for a variety of relevant corrosion categories.

Hempel has significant experience in developing protective coatings for the oil & gas and offshore wind industries and is currently refreshing its portfolio and widening its range of products for these important sectors. Hempel is committed to assisting its global customer base to prolong the life of their assets and reduce the need for on-station maintenance through the provision of industry leading and trusted coating solutions.

Hempadur Multistrength 35480/2 at a glance: