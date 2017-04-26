Marine Link
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Electric Boat Bags US Submarine Contract

April 26, 2017

The U.S Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $95.5 million contract modification to continue development of the Common Missile Compartment for the U.S. Navy’s Columbia-class submarine and the Royal Navy’s Dreadnought-class ballistic-missile submarine.
 
The contract modification will enable procurement of 17 missile tubes which will support the manufacture of the Common Missile Compartment.
 
The five-year, $1.85 billion contract initially awarded in December 2012 calls for Electric Boat to perform research and development work for the Navy’s next-generation ballistic-missile submarine, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2021. The potential value of the overall contract is $2.5 billion.
