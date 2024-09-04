Survitec Urges Fire Safety Reform for Methanol-fueled Vessels

Survitec, a provider of survival technology solutions, has welcomed recent fire safety guidance from classification society DNV but warns that additional steps are necessary to ensure methanol-fuelled vessels are fully fire-safe.

In a study published in their White Paper, “Do we need new fire safety standards for methanol?”, Survitec reveals that traditional fire-fighting methods are inadequate for dealing with methanol fires. The findings, presented this week at the SMM trade fair in Hamburg, Germany, highlight that current water mist-based Local Application Firefighting (LAFF) systems fail to combat methanol fires effectively.

Michał Sadzyński, Survitec’s Product Manager for Water Mist Systems, said, “Current water mist-based Local Application Firefighting (LAFF) arrangements, for example, had no effect on a methanol fire even after five minutes of continuous operation,”

The study indicates that effective fire suppression in methanol-fuelled engine rooms depends on two critical factors: the volume of water released under pressure and the water mist nozzle's discharge pattern. Adjustments to water pump supplies and nozzle configurations are necessary to ensure adequate fire coverage.

Sadzyński elaborated, “While the LAFF system is a localized first-response system that focuses on the most likely source of a fire, generally the engine, a gas-based Total Flooding solution – CO2 or Survitec 1230 Clean Agent – will also be required to cover the entirety of the machinery space.”

Additionally, the research found that traditional firefighting foams, including alcohol-resistant types, were insufficient. In response, Survitec has developed new nozzle attachments that enhance foam expansion, making it effective against methanol, diesel, heptane, and lubrication oil fires. Tests showed that fluorine-free alcohol-resistant foam worked as effectively as standard foams with the new nozzles.

Maciej Nieścioruk, Survitec’s Product Manager for Foam and Clean Agent Systems, said, “DNV-RU-SHIP Pt.6 provides additional guidance on the Total Flooding, Bilge Foam and Local Fire Fighting requirements for engines running on methanol. This helps clarify international guidelines under IMO’s MSC.1/Circ.1621, which many ship operators have found confusing. However, we still believe more needs to be done.”

A significant concern is the lack of clear test protocols for alcohol-based fires in international guidelines. Survitec emphasizes that current firefighting systems and foams designed for hydrocarbon fires are ineffective against alcohol-based fuel fires like methanol. Consequently, firefighting systems must be adapted and rigorously tested.

Nieścioruk added, ““Local Application Firefighting systems are not covered at all in the IMO rules, and there is no mention of any fire safety adjustments being required for the safe use of methanol (CH3OH) as a marine fuel, although some classification societies like DNV, are starting to specify additional requirements.”

“In practice, this means that firefighting measures for methanol will largely be based on those that exist for hydrocarbon fuels, which we now know will not put out a methanol fire,” he said.

Tests conducted at the RISE Fire Research Laboratory in Trondheim, Norway, revealed that protecting a vessel and its crew from methanol-fueled engine fires requires three separate fire protection systems.

Survitec’s fire safety team is actively working to raise awareness of these challenges and collaborate with classification societies and shipyards to develop comprehensive safety standards for all vessel types.

“We encourage all stakeholders to come together to address methanol's unique fire risks and create clear standards, new testing protocols and updated safety rules for methanol to ensure we keep our vessels – and most importantly – our crews, safe,” Sadzyński concluded.