Survitec’s Business Unit Bags $260M Equipment Supply Deal for LNG Vessels

Inert gas specialists Maritime Protection, a brand of global survival technology solutions provider Survitec, has been secured a contract valued o supply dry inert gas systems for 24 LNG carriers being constructed at a major shipyard in China as part of Qatar’s second LNG fleet expansion program.

The contract, valued $26 million (€22.7 million), represents the most significant single order in Maritime Protection’s history and includes the delivery of high-capacity dry inert gas generators, each rated at 21,000 Nm3/h.

The systems will be delivered in phases from 2026 through to 2030, aligning with vessel completion schedules.

The 24 vessels form part of an LNG carrier initiative aimed at meeting the increasing international demand for liquefied natural gas amid ongoing shifts in global energy supply. The series is being built for a consortium of five different shipowners.

“This is a defining contract for Maritime Protection. It’s the largest single order in our history and reflects the growing demand for engineered safety systems in the LNG sector,” said Bernt Øhrn, Managing Director at Maritime Protection.

Inert gas systems are essential and complex safety systems onboard a tanker. Vessels carrying liquefied gas need an inerting solution to ensure it is safe to take on board cargo. Primarily, it is used before and after dry docking. Maintaining an oxygen level of approximately 1% in the cargo tanks is essential to prevent explosions and fires.

Each system features a combustion chamber, chiller unit, cooler and dryer. The design follows a horizontal layout, which eliminates the risk of hydrocarbons in the SW drain. Additionally, the systems are built to meet the approval standards of all major classification societies, including DNV, BV, ABS and Lloyd’s Register, as required by the vessel operators.

“Throughout the quotation process, it became clear that the shipowners were focused on securing a technically mature solution from a supplier with a long-standing track record in the LNG sector. The vessels involved are among the largest and most advanced of their type, and the equipment requirements reflect that scale,” added Knut Kaupang, Director of Sales, Maritime Protection.