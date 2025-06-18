Sustainable Shipping Research Centre Launched in Glasgow

A new Research Centre dedicated to advancing sustainable shipping has been launched by the University of Strathclyde in partnership with international shipping company Oldendorff Carriers.

The Centre will address evidence gaps critical to an effective industry transition, focusing on technological, operational and human factors, including the impacts of decarbonization measures on crew.

Key research areas will also encompass the design of next-generation, energy-efficient vessels, the integration of alternative fuel systems and the application of AI-driven decision-support systems.

The collaboration also aims to advance the scientific evidence base that informs effective and practicable maritime policymaking. As part of the Centre activities, a scientific research paper on ‘Round-trip Efficiency of Various E-fuels’ is being prepared.



