Svanehøj Launches High-Pressure Ammonia Fuel Pump

Marine pump specialist Svanehøj has launched what it claims is the world’s first high-pressure centrifugal pump for ammonia fuel applications.

The HP NH3 Fuel Pump delivers a fuel injection pressure of up to 100 BAR. It is based on the design of Svanehøj’s patented deepwell low-pressure fuel pump, a centrifugal low-pressure pump, which has sold more than 1,000 units since its introduction, with 100 of those units being used for ammonia. The new pump has a small footprint of 2,100x780x1,450 mm, making it a perfect fit for the tank connection space in an ammonia fuel supply system.

The HP HP NH3 Fuel Pump is hermetically sealed with no mechanical shaft seals and designed with a magnetic coupling that ensures transmission of torque from the motor. The coupling containment shroud is made from magnesium-stabilized zirconium oxide, ensuring high temperature stability. For pumps installed in engine rooms or on deck, Svanehøj has added an optional fail-safe mechanism as a second barrier. In the unlikely event of a breach in the containment shroud, this mechanism will activate to contain the pumped media inside the coupling housing.

The pump is fully drainable and can be lifted out in one piece. It is designed with only one media-lubricated and easily changeable ceramic ball bearing for all axial loads. For the power transmission, Svanehøj has a heavy-duty drive with a carbon-reinforced and easily accessible timing belt system.

Svanehøj HP NH3 Fuel Pump – technical info

Flow: 37 m3/h

Pressure: 85 bar discharge (65 bar pump Δp)

Footprint: 2,100 x 780 x 1,450 mm (H*W*L)