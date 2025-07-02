Svitzer Takes Delivery of Sanmar-Built Fully Electric Tug

International tugboat operator Svitzer has taken delivery of its first fully electric tug, built by Turksih shipbuilder Sanmar Shipyars..

The SANMAR ElectRA 2500SX is based on a design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

The new tug has an overall length of 25.4 m, with a 12.86 m beam and 5.40 m draft. It has a battery capacity of 1,808 kWh, Fi-Fi1 fire-fighting capability, and can achieve a bollard pull of 70 tons.

ElectRA Series tugs are the first of a new generation of eco-friendly tugs from Sanmar, resulting from the Turkish shipbuilder’s ongoing collaboration with Robert Allan and Corvus Energy to build low and no-emission tugs utilizing alternative fuels and innovative technological advances.

To date, Sanmar has completed the construction of 9 fully electric tugboats, with six more currently under construction.

“With the delivery of the new e-tug, we proudly mark the 30th tugboat we have built for Svitzer. This vessel combines advanced electric propulsion, a simplified operational setup, and impressive performance - all while significantly reducing environmental impact. Ease of use and crew safety have been core considerations throughout the design and build process,” said İpek Gürün, Corporate Strategy Director of Sanmar.

“At Svitzer, we are working focused on reducing our carbon emission footprint and thereby supporting the decarbonization of the maritime industry. We believe that electric tugs are key to achieving our ambitions of net zero. With this new tug, we are taking real steps towards electrifying our fleet," added Kasper Karlsen, Group Chief Operating Officer, Svitzer.