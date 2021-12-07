Svitzer Unveils TRAnsverse Tug

Towage operator Svitzer announced an agreement with Robert Allan Ltd. and Sanmar Shipyards to build its next generation multipurpose tug.

According to Svitzer the new smaller and nimbler TRAnsverse Tug is able to generate higher steering forces than most designs of similar dimensions and comes with an innovative staple design and unique ability to push, pull and maneuver in all directions. With omni direction hull form and propulsion, steering forces over the full range of speeds and maneuvers, and a unique towing arrangement, the compact and more fuel-efficient TRAnsverse Tug is scalable and suitable for all types of harbor and terminal towage operations.

The TRAnsverse Tug will be fitted with the Svitzer Catcher and other equipment to automate operational elements. Looking ahead, it will be the ground design for the recently announced carbon neutral methanol fuel cell tug that Svitzer and its parent company Maersk are developing together with Robert Allan Ltd.

Svitzer COO Ingrid Uppelschoten Snelderwaard said, “This tug is a game changer. Our customers expect us to deliver flexible and environmentally friendly towage services at a competitive price and it is our passion to think out of the box and deliver innovative solutions to meet these expectations. I am proud that we are able to pave the way for future tug designs and at the same time ease the transition from the marine fuel we use today to the future carbon neutral fuels that we are transitioning to over the coming years.”

Together with a core Svitzer team, Thomas Bangslund, Svitzer’s Head of Technical Innovation, has led the invention of the new tug design that after a series of successful tank tests and simulations is now ready to be built by Sanmar with Robert Allan Ltd as the designer. The first-ever Svitzer TRAnsverse Tug will be built for harbor towage in Svitzer Europe, with expected delivery in the third quarter of 2023.

“It started as a wish to improve efficiency in our operations and is now materializing as a powerful and cost-efficient tug with the potential to reduce both operational cost and CO2 emissions, while improving the safety margins in operations. The design combines the best of our innovative powers and I truly believe that this kind of customer focused innovation is what the towage industry needs to stay relevant,” Bangslund said.

James R. Hyslop, Manager, Project Development, Robert Allan Ltd, said, “Integrating all these technologies into one vessel has never been done before and it was a real challenge to do it in a way that is safe, functional, and economic. It was only after an exhaustive tank testing program at HSVA Hamburg, with valuable input from Svitzer’s Masters, that the final layout was determined. Our design team is looking forward to the opportunities that will come with the construction and testing of this tug, as it paves the way for future newbuilds in the Svitzer fleet.”