Swire Shipping Opens New Branch Office in Malaysia

Swire Shipping announced an expansion of its regional footprint with the establishment of a new branch office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This milestone underscores the company’s continued investment in Southeast Asia and its commitment to strengthening customer engagement and service delivery across the region.

The newly formed Malaysia team will be led by Koon Yan Tan, formerly Head of Swire Shipping Singapore Agency, who is designated to assume the expanded role of Head ofSingapore and Malaysia Agencies. Koon Yan will oversee Swire Shipping’s agency activities across both markets upon completion of the necessary immigration and employment approvals and is expected to relocate to Kuala Lumpur in the near future.

The launch of the Kuala Lumpur branch marks another milestone in Swire Shipping’s strategy to broaden its commercial presence and support customers with greater agility and local insight.