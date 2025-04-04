Tallink Silja Line: New Cooperation with John Nurminen Foundation Protects Baltic Sea

Tallink Grupp has entered into new cooperation agreement for 2025 with Finnish non-profit organisation John Nurminen Foundation, whose activities are aimed at protecting the Baltic Sea. In 2025, about USD $0.20 (EUR 0.20) from each Captain’s chocolate bar sold onboard company’s vessels will be donated to the foundation towards key partnership projects aimed at saving the Baltic Sea, its environment and culture.

Tallink Grupp’s travel retail subsidiary, Tallink Duty Free, is in its third year of partnering with the foundation. In 2024, the company donated almost USD $22,000 (EUR 20,000) to the charity from the sale of Tallink Silja Line branded captain’s chocolate bars on board the company vessels throughout the year.

In the past two years, the company has donated funds from the sales of goods from the sales in onboard shops, such as branded water bottles and chocolate bars.

The funds donated by the company will be used in by the foundation to run projects, such as the Sea Too project (Meren puolella) which aims at preventing nature loss in the Baltic Sea by restoring underwater habitats and promote a widespread change that involves genuinely sustainable use of natural resources and a stronger bond between humans and the sea. Funds will also support the “Agri and Culture” project in Southwest Finland to reduce nutrient runoff into the Archipelago Sea in close cooperation with agricultural operators in the region. The project also has a strong cultural aspect, as it aims to include local people and collect their memories and experiences.