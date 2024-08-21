Tanker Adrift After Coming Under Attack in Red Sea

A Greek-flagged tanker was adrift in the Red Sea on Wednesday after repeated attacks that started a fire on the vessel and caused the ship to lose power, the UK maritime agency said.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. They did not immediately claim responsibility for Wednesday's attacks.

Passengers on two small boats attacked the Sounion, hitting it with multiple projectiles about 77 nautical miles (142 km) west of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah on Wednesday morning, the Greek shipping ministry and the UK Maritime Trade Operations said.

There was a brief exchange of small arms fire during the incident, the UKMTO said, adding in a later update that the ship had reported another attack. That caused the fire and led the vessel to lose engine power and its ability to manoeuvre.

There were no reports of injuries among the 25 crew members - two Russians and the rest Filipinos - and a maritime source told Reuters the vessel was expected to be able to sail "relying on its own means".

Delta Tankers, the ship's operator, confirmed the ship was adrift and had sustained minor damage. The crew were assessing the situation and it would proceed on its journey, it said in a statement.

Sounion is the third Delta Tanker-operated ship targeted by the Houthis. The militants earlier this month attacked the Liberia-flagged Delta Atlantica and Delta Blue tanker ships in separate attacks.

Later on Wednesday, the captain of a different cargo ship sailing off the coast of Adenreported a total of three explosions in nearby water and said the crew and ship were unharmed, UKMTO and Ambrey said. UKMTO later identified the vessel as the SW North Wind I.

The U.S.-based owner and manager of the Panama-flagged SW North Wind I did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Houthis' months-long campaign against commercial shipping has continued despite retaliatory strikes by Britain and the United States, which have shot down drones and bombed attack sites in Yemen.

The assaults have forced ship owners to reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canalto the longer route around the southern tip of Africa, cascading costs and delays through global supply chains.

The Houthis so far have sunk two ships and killed at least three crewmembers. Experts say their attacks will not stop until Israel and leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.





