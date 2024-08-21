Marine Link
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Tanker Vessel Reported Attack off Yemen's Hodeidah

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 21, 2024

Copyright akram.alrasny/AdobeStock

Copyright akram.alrasny/AdobeStock

Oil products tanker Sounion reported being attacked by two small boats and struck by three projectiles in the Red Sea off Yemen on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

There were no casualties reported among the 25 crew members onboard, but the Greek-flagged vessel has lost the ability to maneuver, UKMTO added.

The vessel reported being approached by two small craft with approximately 15 people onboard and said there was a brief exchange of small arms fire, UKMTO said.

The exchange took place 77 nautical miles (142 km) west of Yemen's port of Hodeidah, it said.

British security firm Ambrey separately reported an incident in the same area, but did not provide further details. Delta Tankers, company operating the tanker, was not immediately available for comment.  Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The attacks have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes on Houthi territories and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

(Reuters)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week