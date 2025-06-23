Tankers Transiting Strait of Hormuz Face Disruption as Tensions Rise

At least two supertankers made U-turns near the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. military strikes on Iran, shiptracking data shows, as more than a week of violence in the region prompts vessels to speed, pause, or alter their journeys.

Washington's decision to join Israel's attacks on Iran has stoked fears that Iran could retaliate by closing the strait between Iran and Oman through which around 20% of global oil and gas demand flows.

That has spurred forecasts of oil surging to $100 a barrel. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude hit fresh five-month highs on Monday in choppy trade as investors weighed the potential risks to supply.

Shipping rates for supertankers, which can carry 2 million barrels of oil, have also soared, more than doubling in a week to over $60,000 a day, freight data shows.

The Coswisdom Lake, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) supertanker, reached the strait on Sunday before making a U-turn and heading south, Kpler and LSEG data showed. On Monday it turned back again, resuming its journey towards the port of Zirku in the United Arab Emirates.

The South Loyalty, also a VLCC, made a similar U-turn and remained outside the strait on Monday, LSEG data showed. It was scheduled to load crude from Iraq's Basra terminal, according to Kpler data and two shipping sources.

The Coswisdom Lake was scheduled to load crude at Zirku for delivery to China. It was chartered by Unipec, a trading arm of China's state-run Sinopec 600028.SS, LSEG and Kpler data showed.

Sinopec did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

Singapore-based Sentosa Shipbrokers said that over the past week, empty tankers entering the Gulf are down 32% while loaded tanker departures are down 27% from early May levels.





Changing Course, Pausing





There have also been changes to how tankers are navigating the area, with a cluster of them sailing closer to Oman, while mainly Iranian-flagged vessels use Iran's local waters, shiptracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed on Monday.

The chemical tanker Kohzan Maru was sailing towards the strait before changing course to remain in the Gulf of Oman. The oil tanker Red Ruby and chemical carrier Marie C were also sailing towards the strait before opting to drop anchor off the UAE port of Fujairah, the data showed.

All three en route for loadings.

Shipowners are trying to minimise time that vessels spend inside the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict, KY Lin, spokesperson at Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp, said on Monday. Vessels will only enter the region when it is nearer to their loading time," he said.

Japanese shipping firms Nippon Yusen 9101.T and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T said on Monday they continue to transit the strait but have instructed their vessels to minimise time spent in the Gulf.

Several oil traders and analysts told Reuters that they had been warned to expect possible shipping delays as vessels wait for their turn outside the area.

"Diversifying sources of supply and shipping routes and learning from past disruptions like the Red Sea are critical," said Leon Alexander, partner at global law firm Clyde & Co.

Iran's parliament on Sunday approved a measure to close the strait, Iran's Press TV reported, but any such move would require approval from the Supreme National Security Council.

Iran has threatened to close the strait in the past but has never done so.





(Reuters - Reporting by Siyi Liu and Trixie Yap in Singapore and Jonathan Saul in London; editing by Tony Munroe and Jason Neely)