Tech File: New Aframax Tanker to sport SENSFIB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering (SHI-ME) selected SENSFIB Structural Health Monitoring for the third in a series of 115,000 DWT AFRAMAX crude oil tanker newbuilds for Greek ship management company Samos Steamship.

The SENSFIB systems from Light Structures is already installed on the first two vessels in the series, both of which are due for delivery in Q2 2023 and Q3 2023.

The SENSFIB system is designed to provide predictive and actionable real-time data on board so that the AFRAMAX captains and navigators can act to reduce the immediate and long-term impact of dynamic forces such as whipping, slamming and shearing while underway.

In addition to providing insight for operational safety, SENSFIB is designed to optimize asset lifecycle maintenance costs as a data source for SHI-ME’s in house vessel health monitoring platform, AVEDASTM (Automatic Voyage and Engine Data Acquisition System).











