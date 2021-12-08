TECH FILE: RIX Showcases "On-Vessel Hydrogen-on-Demand"

RIX Industries is advocating on-vessel hydrogen-on-demand as the key to building momentum in decarbonization for the maritime industry.

According to the company, which presented recently at an industry exhibition in New Orleans, its solution eliminates the complexities of high-pressure gas or cryogenic liquid hydrogen storage, hydrogen-on-demand transforms methanol to feed fuel cells as needed in a self-contained, small footprint system.

“To capitalize on hydrogen’s promise as an on-vessel source of power, hydrogen technologies must become more accessible for easy marine deployment,” said Bryan Reid, Chief Sales Officer, RIX Industries. “Real change is on the horizon, with newly available commercial systems enabling hydrogen-on-demand without hydrogen’s inherent complexity. Using methanol as a safe and manageable feedstock, self-contained systems are pioneering a new approach for naval architects, shipbuilders and fleet operators. Existing diesel tanks can be repurposed to store liquid methanol at ambient conditions – allowing hydrogen systems to drop into existing shipboard infrastructures with minimal impact on retrofit even as decarbonization goals are more easily met.”

Hydrogen-on-demand is enabled by RIX’s M2H2 Series systems, integrating technology licensed from Element 1 (dba e1), developer of clean energy products, processes, and technologies. Combined with PEM fuel cells, M2H2 systems produce power with no NOx, SOx, or particulate matter. Systems deliver high efficiency, minimal vibration/noise, and low emissions for power critical applications, achieving Net Zero CO2 emissions when paired with renewable methanol. Systems support 30 kW to 120 kW fuel cell solutions, combinable to support MW applications and flexible for operations such as ship propulsion, auxiliary power systems, reefer container power, and cold ironing.

Image courtesy RIX