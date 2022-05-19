Tech File: Wärtsilä Delivers Last of 15 LPG Fuel Supply Systems

Wärtsilä said it completed delivery of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fuel supply system (LFSS) to 15 very large gas carrier (VLGC) vessels owned and operated by BW LPG, which has the world’s largest fleet of VLGC vessels.

BW LPG ordered the first four of these 15 systems in 2018, immediately following Wärtsilä’s full-scale testing of a full-sized two-stroke marine engine operating with LPG fuel. This was the world’s first such testing protocol, and the performance attained was seen as exceeding expectations. Orders for a further 11 systems were placed in 2020.

“The successful introduction of the LFSS is testament to Wärtsilä’s commitment to working towards the decarbonization of shipping We were very quick to adopt this system in support of our own decarbonization ambitions, and we have enjoyed collaborating with them in this important and groundbreaking project,” said Pontus Berg, Executive Vice President, Technical and Operation, at BW LPG.

The LFSS is a key enabler for the use of LPG as an environmentally sustainable marine fuel. It meets IMO emission limits without the need for exhaust scrubber systems. Compared to heavy fuel oil (HFO), LPG reduces sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions by 97%, nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions by approximately 20%, greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 24% and particulate matter emissions by 90%.

In the retrofitting of these 15 vessels, Wärtsilä has had system integrator responsibilities. This has involved not only the installation of the LFSS, but also the required ship design modifications. The Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System is available as a stand-alone solution, or as an integrated element within the LPG cargo handling system.