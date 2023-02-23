Techcross Establishes a 'Smart Factory'

Techcross is accelerating the completion of its smart process and the establishment of an AI-based database.

Techcross completed the automation of its coating liquid mixing process at the end of last year after being selected for the ‘2021 Smart Factory Establishment and Advancement Project’, which was hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and funded with approximately $550k. The key objective was to reduce errors by introducing an automation process for making the coating mixture, which is the core of the water electrolysis technology, and can significantly affect the result even with a slight differences. Additionally, through Cpk (Capability of Process) management that utilizes numerical and result data generated during the process, the defect rates are reduced, and the data is used for product improvement.

The Smart Platform has also been applied to ships equipped with Techcross’ BWMS and currently in service. This platform usesRPA (Robotic Process Automation) to collect various log data generated whenever a product is operated. Using techniques such as process mining and deep learning based on big data, it enables real-time monitoring of products and proactive response to issues, contributing to improved customer convenience.

Techcross plans to specialize in smart system that can improve existing processes, and at the same time, expand the automation process through ‘Manufacturing Innovation Utilizing Robot Project’ this year. As smart factories ultimately focus on optimizing production process and utilizing data, Techcross will also devote itself to providing better services to customers through data visualization, prediction, and other methods in the future.



