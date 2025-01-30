The Technology Pathways that Lead to Fuel Cells

In an article by Rhonda Moniz published this week on MarineLink, Siemens sales executive Ed Schwarz noted the flexibility provided by an electric distribution “backbone” that enables ferry operators to add more batteries, switch to new fuels or become 100% emission free with fuel cells.

A string of deliveries reported this week demonstrate that steps are being taken along this pathway for a range of vessels:

The hull of Lithuania’s first green hydrogen and electricity-powered ship was launched by the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority. The tanker will accept waste from vessels entering the port when it enters operation later this year. Its power system will consist of two electric motors powered by 2,000kWh batteries and a hydrogen fuel cell system.

Van Oord demonstrated the operation of the fully electric crane vessel Christiaan P, a first for the dredging industry. For the pilot, two DENS Powerhub mobile battery systems of 870kWh each were used and a Nexus fuel cell and a hydrogen storage container were installed on board, so that the batteries can be charged when shore power is not available.

And sea trials are beginning this month for a fuel cell rigid inflatable boat designed by New Zealand companies Fabrum and King Watercraft. The boat carries 18kg of 350 bar hydrogen gas, supplied to a fuel cell, which in turn maintains charging for a battery bank that is used to power the two electric stern propulsors.

The pathway to fuel cell implementation will be different for ocean-going cargo vessels. A 2024 report by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping indicated they are unlikely to compete with or entirely replace onboard internal combustion engines on deep-sea vessels in the near future. The problem is their high initial costs, along with the adjustments that would be required in ships’ engine room design and standard operating procedures for crews.

“Rather, it seems more likely that different technologies will co-exist for the foreseeable future. Ship owners could combine fuel cells and internal combustion engines in order to leverage the advantages of each system. In this way, the industry could make the most of fuel cells’ environmental performance while also becoming more familiar with fuel cells and progressively scaling up investments as the technology becomes more affordable.”

Market research published by Market Research Future in December 2024 indicates the maritime market for fuel cells is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, regulatory support and the global push for sustainability. “The integration of renewable energy sources with fuel cell systems will enhance efficiency and adoption, and ongoing investments in hydrogen infrastructure will further accelerate market growth.

"As the maritime industry continues to prioritize sustainability, fuel cells are set to play a crucial role in the future of green shipping.”



