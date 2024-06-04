Telemar Opens New Office in Spain

Smart maintenance and remote access technologies provider Telemar is opening an office in Algeciras to better support digital solutions for Telemar and Marlink customers.

The Algeciras office will enable Telemar to directly serve customers in the region for the first time, increasing the scope and range of services available with a dedicated team in place to handle client requests in the fifth busiest port in Europe by annual TEU volume.

The new facility will also provide solutions such as Smart Maintenance and Smart Data, Telemar's maritime Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution. Solutions also include design, engineering integration and operation of digital bridge and communications systems and will gradually expand to include Marlink's cybersecurity and managed network services.

In addition, Telemar's service experts will also handle maintenance and support requests from customers of sister company OmniAccess, the Marlink Group subsidiary specialized in superyachts.

Home to a port, bunkering hub, three shipyards, more than 150 service companies and five anchorages servicing a diverse range of ocean-going vessels, the Straits of Gibraltar retain significant strategic importance for the maritime industry. Data from vessel tracking providers estimates that about 300 ships pass through the Straits every day, or one vessel every five minutes.

“Our new service center is a commitment to expanding the possibilities available to vessel operators for maintenance and data services that support safety and provide a competitive edge,” said Mike Bauwens, CEO, Telemar. “We look forward to serving new and existing Telemar customers from our Straits of Gibraltar base and bringing the benefits of digitalization to bridge navigation and remote support contracts.”