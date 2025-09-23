Third Incat Crowther-Designed Dual-Fuel Ro-Pax Ferry Hits Water in Spain

Mercedes Pinto, the third 123-meter dual-fuel Ro-Pax fast ferry Incat Crowther designed for Spanish operator Baleària, has been launched by shipbuilder Astilleros Armon Gijon in Spain.

Work on the vessel’s internal fit-out will now continue before sea trials in early 2026. The new vessel comes after the success of its twin vessels Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas, also built by Astilleros Armon Gijon.

Capable of transporting 1,200 passengers and 425 vehicles, Mercedes Pinto features an iterative design based on the proven platforms of Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas.

Like Margarita Salas, the second vessel in the fleet, Mercedes Pinto features a range of design improvements on the original platform, including an additional passenger deck with a spacious lounge area in the bow and an expanded aft terrace with an outdoor bar service.

In addition, Mercedes Pinto features several design customizations to enhance the customer experience, including a redesigned atrium between the main and upper passenger decks, a larger aft terrace, improved seating in the VIP lounge and an elongated crew area behind the vessel’s wheelhouse.

The vessel also features two decks of lounge seating, various cafeterias both inside and on the terrace, an exclusive children's area, and digital enhancements including free internet services, an onboard digital entertainment platform and a pet surveillance system.

Like other vessels in the Ro-Pax ferry fleet, Mercedes Pinto has been designed with operational sustainability and efficiency in mind and is powered by dual-fuel natural gas engines.

Mercedes Pinto is future-proofed for a low and zero-emissions future with the capability to operate on 100% biomethane or green hydrogen blends of up to 25%.

The vessel also features energy efficiency systems, smart sensors and integrated emissions monitoring equipment, and enhanced real-time navigation systems.

The new vessel is named after Spanish writer, journalist, and human rights activist Mercedes Pinto, and is expected to join its twin vessels, in service in 2026.

“Mercedes Pinto is the fifth large Ro-Pax fast ferry Incat Crowther has designed for Baleària in the last six years and represents a continuation of our team’s strong commitment to support Baleària and Astilleros Armon.

“With Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas already in operation, and two new 87-metre 100% electric, zero-emission Ro-Pax fast ferries also set to be built in Spain, the launch of Mercedes Pinto demonstrates our ability to deliver at scale. Working with Armon, we are providing the capability to design and construct multiple large fast ferries simultaneously in Europe.

“We’re now looking forward to seeing Mercedes Pinto perform during sea trials and begin operation,” said Dan Mace, Incat Crowther’s Technical Manager.