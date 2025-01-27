Third LNG Bunkering Vessel Joins Seaspan’s Fleet

The third 7,600 m3 LNG bunkering vessel, built by Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE), has been delivered to Seaspan Energy.

The vessel has been certified by Bure Veritas as part of its continued collaboration with leading shipbuilders, charterers, and shipyards to continue to support the development of LNG bunkering vessels, said to be a vital tool in supporting the maritime industry in its transition to more sustainable fuels.

CIMC SOE’s vessel features advanced capabilities, including dual-fuel operation, a DC power distribution system, and twin Type C cargo tanks.

It is also equipped with two azimuth thrusters for main propulsion, dual compressor systems for boil-off gas handling, a sub-cooler unit to maintain tank pressure, and three manifold stations for maximum flexibility during bunkering operations.

The certification of LNG bunker vessels is critical to ensuring ship owners and operators are able to continue to achieve regulatory compliance, whilst also supporting the growing demand for LNG within the industry.

“We’ve had a long-standing partnership with CIMC SOE, known for their innovation in specialized shipbuilding, including cargo tanks, topside modules and small-scale liquefied gas carriers. This final delivery of three 7,600m³ LNG bunkering vessels is a great example of our shared dedication to driving sustainability and supporting the decarbonization of the maritime sector,” said Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific (APA) at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

“After numerous meticulous adjustments and strict inspections, the S1067 is the fruit of the close cooperation and joint efforts of the company and its partners. Since the launching ceremony on July 1, all team members have painstakingly refined and worked tirelessly, demonstrating CIMC SOE's outstanding technical strength and innovation capabilities, as well as the spirit of cooperation,” added Shen Lintao, the Deputy General Manager of the Shipbuilding Division, CIMC SOE.