Thordon Taps Bruntons as UK & Ireland Distributor

Canada-headquartered water-lubricated and grease-free seals and bearings company Thordon Bearings has appointed propeller manufacturer Bruntons Propellers as its new distributor for the U.K. and Ireland region.

The propeller manufacturer will market, supply and service Thordon’s entire marine portfolio of propeller shaft bearings and seals. There is also provision for Bruntons to promote and service Thordon’s products in other market segments.

Neil McDonald, Thordon Bearings’ Regional Manager, Northern Europe & Africa, said, “We are delighted Bruntons has agreed to represent Thordon Bearings in this important geographical market. Bruntons is a well-known and established brand, with a prestigious heritage spanning more than 100 years. The company, part of the Langham Group, which includes Stone Marine and Tridan Engineering, also has the capability to machine and service bearings and seals on-site.”

A unique arrangement among Thordon’s global network of authorized distributors, it is anticipated that Bruntons will provide greater exposure across a number of market sectors in the U.K. and Ireland, leveraging Thordon products with major system integrators, systems suppliers, ship owners and shipyards.

Bruntons’ Director, Jonathan Shaw, explained that “the merchant maritime and defence sectors will be the main focus areas, but the agreement allows us to diversify into new industrial and pump markets. With our technical know-how and CNC machining technology, we can offer a wide range of professional sales and engineering services. We plan to have the Thordon inventory in place soon for quick turn-around delivery.”

While the U.K.’s defense sector has for decades been a significant proponent of water-lubricated bearings and seals due to their low noise and vibration signature, Thordon Bearings said it is seeing more and more U.K.-flagged merchant vessels look to the technology to meet existing and future environmental regulations.

“We hope soon to be in a position to announce the first order under this new agreement in coming weeks,” McDonald said. “There are a number of opportunities with new and existing customers throughout the region, since Bruntons can now offer complete propeller shaft lines with a Thordon seal and bearing package.”