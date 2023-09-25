Tidewater Inks Global Support Deal with Caterpillar

Tidewater Inc., the world's largest fleet operator in the offshore support vessel (OSV) industry, has signed a Global Value Agreement (GVA) with engine manufacturer Caterpillar to ensure comprehensive parts, service, monitoring and maintenance support to help reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and increase uptime and availability.

Tidewater’s fleet of more than 200 OSVs, including platform supply vessels (PSV), anchor handler towing supply vessels (AHTS), offshore tugs and crew boats, will have a dedicated Caterpillar fleet manager to identify the most effective, efficient maintenance intervals for improved service planning and quick parts availability. Predictive analytics and 24/7 digital Cat engine monitoring will allow the operator to track assets’ locations, operating hours, fuel levels and overall utilization for data-driven efficiency cost improvements.

“Pairing consistent, dependable global support with innovative digital enhancements will help promote greater efficiency for more than 400 of Tidewater’s Cat engines, increasing vessel uptime,” Caterpillar said.

“Working with Caterpillar Marine under this global agreement enables us to enhance maintenance and operational support while continuing to deliver on our goals for safe and reliable operations. We are teaming up with leading global marine equipment providers such as Caterpillar to establish the highest, most technologically advanced and most carbon friendly marine engine operating standards,” said David Darling, chief operating officer of Tidewater.

“The GVA is aligned with Caterpillar and Tidewater's vision for superior support and exceptional service for Tidewater’s global OSV fleet. Our fleet management, digital tools and world-class dealer network will enable Tidewater vessels to achieve the highest level of operational performance,” commented Brad Johnson, vice president of Caterpillar Marine.