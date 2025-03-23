Tidewater Orders Four Inland Barges

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals has finalized a contract with Gunderson Marine and Iron, a Portland, Oregon-based shipyard, for the construction of four new liquid refined product barges.

The barges will measure 272 feet long, 42 feet wide, and 18 feet 6 inches deep, with a capacity of 20,000 barrels.

Designed and constructed for service on the Columbia Snake River System, these inland liquid tank barges will be certified by the United States Coast Guard and comply with OPA 90 requirements.

Gunderson Marine and Iron will construct the barges at its Portland facility.

The first two barges are scheduled for delivery in May and July 2026, with the remaining two arriving in November 2026 and February 2027.

“This investment is a testament to our dedication to meeting the growing needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Johan Sperling, President and CEO of Tidewater. “By partnering with Gunderson Marine and Iron, we are not only strengthening our fleet but also supporting a valued local business that shares our commitment to quality and innovation.”

Tidewater, headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, is the leading inland tug and barge company west of the Mississippi River and also operates five terminals along the Columbia Snake River System. Its flagship terminal in Pasco, Washington, recently opened a full-service biofuel and renewable diesel blending and distribution facility.



