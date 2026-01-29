TKMS, Seaspan Shipyards to Support Sovereign Sustainment for Canadian Patrol Submarine Project

TKMS and Seaspan, Canada’s largest shipbuilding, design and repair company, have signed a Teaming Agreement to collaborate in support of the Government of Canada’s objective to achieve a sovereign capability for the sustainment and through-life support of naval ships. The collaboration focuses on the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) with potential further opportunities arising from TKMS’s international customers and programs. This agreement is the latest in a string of teaming agreements signed by TKMS with Canadian industry partners.

Canada has identified a critical priority for the CPSP project to establish a sovereign sustainment capability for the future submarines on both the west and east coasts of Canada. This capability integrates the Royal Canadian Navy, the Maritime Equipment Program, the Fleet Maintenance Facilities and Canadian Industry.

Under the agreement, TKMS and Seaspan intend to work together as an integrated team with Canada to develop and deliver capabilities that ensure effective sustainment and lifecycle support of future submarine platforms in Canada, with an emphasis on maintaining operational readiness and supporting the Royal Canadian Navy’s requirements.

The collaboration is intended to leverage Seaspan’s extensive naval and submarine inservice support expertise, workforce and existing Canadian submarine supply chain, together with TKMS’s submarine engineering and global sustainment experience, to establish a comprehensive approach to through-life support that benefits the CPSP and helps grow Canada’s domestic naval sustainment enterprise. The agreement also contemplates opportunities for export support, drawing upon TKMS’s broad international customer base.