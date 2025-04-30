TMC Books Compressors Orders for FPSO and LNG Vessels

TMC Compressors (TMC) has secured orders for complete marine compressed air systems for 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel newbuilds and one floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

As part of the first order, Hanwha Ocean picked TMC to deliver the marine compressed air system to 12 LNG vessels the South Korean shipbuilder is constructing for an undisclosed LNG shipping major.

Under the contract, TMC will supply a complete system consisting of control and service air compressors, to each of the 12 vessels. The newbuild LNG carriers will each have a storage capacity of 174,000 cbm.

“This is a large contract with an impressive shipbuilder that we have collaborated with on hundreds of similar 174k vessels over the past few decades. We look forward to supporting Hanwha Ocean on these 12 vessels too,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

The second contract has been signed with China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI) for the delivery of a complete marine compressed air system to a newbuild FPSO hull the Chinese yard is constructing for SBM Offshore.

The FPSO hull will be built under SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward® concept.

TMC’s scope of supply includes a large-capacity marine compressed air system, including compressors and air dryers for control and service air on board the FPSO hull.

The delivery is a repeat of a similar contract signed between CMHI and TMC in the fall of 2023.

“It is a repeat of a previous order, with the risk and cost benefits this represent for both the yard, shipowner and us as subcontractor.

“We have delivered multiple marine compressed air systems to CMHI and SBM Offshore in the past. They are pushing boundaries in terms of cost-efficient fabrication of FPSO hulls and being part of this effort helps to improve the entire supply chain, including us at TMC,” added Tanum.

TMC did not disclose the value of either of the contracts.